Back ops, grandparenting and the power of Bryson DeChambeau - 1991 winner Ian Woosnam gives his guide to the 2020 Masters.

Every time I walk out of the clubhouse door at Augusta National and look at the course I still think 'wow!'

It's magical, like the Garden of Eden, and it all starts from the drive up Magnolia Lane.

Unfortunately, I won't be there this year. What with Covid and a back operation that I had earlier this year I won't be playing.

And although it's a little bizarre to have a Masters tournament in November, I'm glad that it is being played - even if it is nearly 30 years since I won there!

I had a back operation at the start of 2020 which meant that I would have missed the original April slot. When it got moved to November I considered trying to get ready to play, but I'm not quite ready to take on Augusta just yet.

Fingers crossed I'll be there next year. I know I had said that I wouldn't play the Masters again, but it was one of the reasons I had my back operation.

I wanted to be able to play the Masters. I wanted more memories of walking around the special place, looking back from the tee boxes at the crowds.

I also want to play the Par 3 tournament with my grandson Archie. That was a major factor in having the back operation. I want to be able to walk freely with him and not have to rely on using a buggy.

He's nearly two and I've already got him some plastic clubs. I also bought him a little 7-iron for the garden, but that's a bit dangerous… lets says he's a bit wild off the tee!

Personally, my back is getting stronger and stronger all the time. We've not had much golf this year because of Covid but I've actually been playing Augusta on my simulator in my house as part of my recovery.

If it's a bit cold or raining me and my buddies play a four-ball around there. I use it to practice all the time - I've never beaten my winning score of 12 under 30 years ago mind… the putting is too hard!

This year's Masters is going to be strange without the fans. I actually think it will be easier for someone to win it as you won't be in the limelight as much and you won't hear the huge roar of the crowds.

Bryson DeChambeau will have a great chance of winning the Masters this year if he gets it right, he's got to start as one of the favourites.

I was speaking about this with guys the other day. Someone like DeChambeau could absolutely destroy the course and make a mockery out it - he'll go driver-wedge on nearly every hole, plus he's got a pretty decent short game too.

Bryson DeChambeau won his first Major at the 2020 US Open in September

It's something that the governing bodies will need to look at, but you can't blame him. I think the answer will be to have balls and clubs made just for professionals.

If you turn pro then you have to use set clubs, just like we had to do 40 years ago when we used a different ball. They just need a policy for the pros.

I design golf courses too and you can't keep lengthening them. I drove the bunker on 18 at the Masters in 1991. They've moved that tee box back now at least 80 yards but if they hadn't Bryson would have been driving that green.

But you can't just design golf courses for pros; you can't start making 8000-yard golf courses.

It has to be about the members. Very small amounts of golfers can hit it that far so you're not going to start putting bunkers in at 340 yards on golf courses. The key is having lots of options off the tee.

