Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement on Monday at the start of the delayed 2020 Masters

The Masters Date: 12-15 November Venue: Augusta National

Lee Elder, the first black man to play at the Masters, says it "means the world" to him to be be an honorary starter for the 2021 tournament.

The 86-year-old, who first played at Augusta in 1975, will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus to hit the opening shots of the 85th Masters next April.

Scholarships set up in his name will also be awarded at a local college.

"It gives me great pride to know that my first Masters continues to make a positive impact on others," said Elder.

"The opportunity to earn an invitation to the Masters and stand at that first tee was my dream, and to have it come true in 1975 remains one of the greatest highlights of my career and life.

"So to be invited back to the first tee one more time to join Jack and Gary for next year's Masters means the world to me."

Elder, who recorded a best finish of joint 17th in 1979 from six appearances, received death threats after being invited to play at the 1975 Masters at Augusta National.

He rented two houses for the week of the championship, moving between the two so nobody would know where he was.

However, Elder found that he got a rapturous reception wherever he went as he made his way around the course.

He told the BBC in 2015: "Every green I walked up on, the applause was just tremendous. I mean every one of them people shouted, 'Go Lee! Good luck Lee!'"

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, said the honorary starter role would "commemorate all he has done in his career to help eliminate barriers and inspire black men and women in the game of golf and beyond".

The club is also establishing the the Lee Elder Scholarships at Paine College in Augusta and will fund the creation of a women's golf programme at the college.