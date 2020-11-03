Catriona Matthew: Solheim Cup captain tests positive for Covid-19
Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has withdrawn from the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Scot, 51, was tested on arrival in Dubai on Monday and will self-isolate for 14 days.
England's Annabel Dimmock and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom were also forced to pull out after positive tests.
Matthew wrote on Twitter that she is "feeling fine" and did not have any symptoms.
A statement from the Ladies European Tour said none of the players were symptomatic and that close contacts "identified as part of the track and trace process will be managed in accordance with the Health Authorities guidelines".