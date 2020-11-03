Last updated on .From the section Golf

Catriona Matthew, Annabel Dimmock and Ursula Wikstrom were withdrawn from the Dubai event

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has withdrawn from the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Scot, 51, was tested on arrival in Dubai on Monday and will self-isolate for 14 days.

England's Annabel Dimmock and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom were also forced to pull out after positive tests.

Matthew wrote on Twitter that she is "feeling fine" and did not have any symptoms.