McDowell earned his Masters spot having moved inside the world's top 50 just before ranking were frozen in March

Graeme McDowell says he hopes golf's distance debate does not dominate the narrative of the Masters.

The view that golf's lawmakers should move to mitigate power off the tee, intensified after Bryson DeChambeau's US Open triumph in September.

However, former US Open champion McDowell says the sport is in danger of getting "caught up in the negativity".

"It's going to be great a great Masters....let's just enjoy the show in a couple of weeks' time."

American DeChambeau averaged 325-yards with his driver at Winged Foot having spent lockdown bulking up in order to add more power to his game.

His methods have raised questions over the future direction of golf, where players' big-hitting may begin to overwhelm golf courses.

"People are getting very negative about it and saying it's unhealthy for the sport where golf courses are running out of real estate," added McDowell, who qualified for this year's tournament having squeezed inside the world's top 50 when rankings froze at the end of March.

"I'm struggling to work out if it's more positive or more negative, but to me I think the game is healthy and exciting.

"It will be interesting to see if the R&A and the USGA want to put a pause on this and really try and cap the distance that players are capable of hitting it."

DeChambeau put on three stone earlier this year to add more power to his game

Critics of DeChambeau's approach have suggested that it serves only to take the skill out of golf, with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick among those who believe it is "making a mockery" of the sport.

However for the American, and other players who favour big-hitting, his convincing win at Winged Foot was vindication of the method.

All eyes will now begin to turn to Augusta, where what is traditionally the first major of the year will take place seven months after it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McDowell, whose best Masters finish to date is a tie for 12th in 2012, is hoping to use the considerable ranking points of offer to return to the top 50 after indifferent form since golf's resumption has seen the 2010 US Open winner drop to 65th.

While Tiger Woods defending his green jacket and Rory McIlroy hoping to complete a career Grand Slam are the intriguing storylines going into this year's tournament, there's little doubt the distance debate will form part of the narrative.

Tiger Woods will defend his title having claimed his first major in 15 years in 2019

"At Augusta you have to drive the ball really well and there are three or four holes where distance can be a massive advantage," said McDowell.

"Look at (hole) 13 and what guys have been able to do to 13 over the last four or five years. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, guys like that who have been able to just fly it over the left trees and make a little bit of a mockery of the hole.

"I guess that's where the debates goes, when the integrity of some of the greatest holes in the world starts to be challenged.

"They have a new tee at 13 which is another 30 or 40 yards back so will Bryson be able to hit it over the corner or will they have some trees blocking him?

"At the end of the day Augusta is about the greens, it's about second shot accuracy, it's about being able to scramble and being able to putt well."