Clarke fired a final-round 68 on Sunday to secure victory

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke has won the PGA Tour Champions' TimberTech Championship in Florida.

It is Clarke's first victory since his triumph at the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George's.

The 52-year-old fired a final-round 68 to finish on 17 under par for the tournament, one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk.

Clarke laid the foundations for his win with a 10-under 62 at the Broken Sound Club of Boca Raton on Saturday.

That round, which included an eagle and eight birdies, left him tied for the lead overnight with Swede Robert Karlsson.

The 2016 Europe Ryder Cup captain carded six birdies in his closing 18 holes, with a double-bogey six at the ninth the only blemish on his final round scorecard.