Callum Shinkwin lost a play-off for the Scottish Open in 2017

Cyprus Open final standings -20 C Shinkwin (Eng), K Samooja (Fin); -18 J Donaldson (Wal), G Higgo (SA), R Macintyre (Sco); -17 J Scrivener (Aus), D Whitnell (Eng), S Valimaki (Fin) Selected others: -15 D Drysdale (Sco); -14 M Jordan (Eng), M Armitage (Eng)

England's Callum Shinkwin won his first European title by beating Kalle Samooja in a play-off at the Cyprus Open.

Shinkwin, 27, ended his final round of 63 with a birdie and a 54ft eagle to set a clubhouse target of 20 under par.

Samooja, 32, birdied the last hole as he shot a final round of 64 to set up a play-off.

Shinkwin, who lost a play-off for the Scottish Open in 2017, then secured victory over his Finnish rival with a birdie on the first extra hole.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Scotland's Robert Macintyre finished in joint third after respective fourth rounds of 67 and 65.