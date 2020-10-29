Last updated on .From the section Golf

Shinkwin still made a birdie despite his memorable drive

Finding water from the tee has taken on a whole new meaning for Callum Shinkwin.

The English golfer, 27, hit a shot he will be recounting for years on the 18th hole at the Cyprus Open on Thursday, landing his drive in a paper bag containing cans of water.

After hitting a tree, the ball plopped down into the lunch bag - belonging to a spotter - which was sat at the base of tree.

After jokingly pretending to take his second shot while the ball was still in the bag, Shinkwin was given a free drop.

And, undeterred by landing - literally - in the drink, he went on to make a birdie, his seventh of the day.

Shinkwin finishes day one of the tournament in Paphos tied on four under par.

A photo opportunity not to be missed

An unexpected addition to a spotter's lunch bag