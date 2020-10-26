McIlroy carded a career best 29 birdies in 72 holes at the Zozo Championship

Rory McIlroy says cutting the mistakes out of his game will be his main focus in the build up to next month's rescheduled Masters.

The Northern Irishman set a new career-best of 29 birdies over 72 holes at the Zozo Championship at the weekend, but carded eight bogeys and three double bogeys to finish tied for 17th.

McIlroy gave himself a mountain to climb at Sherwood Country Club after a disastrous back nine on the opening day meant he dropped seven shots and fell nine behind the clubhouse leader.

He recovered impressively with consecutive rounds of 67 before shooting 66 on Sunday, but by then he was too far behind to challenge the top of the leaderboard, with American Patrick Cantlay taking victory.

World number five McIlroy hopes to becomes only the sixth player to win all four modern majors by triumphing at Augusta from 12-15 November.

"Just limiting the mistakes more than anything else," he told Sky Sports when asked what he will be working on before the Masters.

"I don't think it's anything technical, but yeah, mostly just I've sort of compounded errors this week a little bit, and last week as well.

"I had a really bad run there at the end of the tournament to go from wherever I was in the top 10 to outside the top 20. So yeah, it's basically that, when I get out of position.

"I'm trying to be really almost just too perfect and I'm maybe just being a touch aggressive when I get myself out of position."

McIlroy, 31, has not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship but consistently remains among the favourites going into the big tournaments each year.

Impressive form earlier this year saw him briefly reclaim the world number one spot after making a commitment to playing "carefree golf" in 2020.