Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jonathan Caldwell finished only three shots behind winner England's Ross McGowan

Clandeboye golfer Jonathan Caldwell achieved the highest finish of his European Tour career as he shared fifth spot at the Italian Open in Brescia.

Caldwell's four-under round of 68 left him only three shots behind England's Ross McGowan who ended an 11-year wait for a second European Tour victory.

The Northern Irishman, 36, was earning his second straight top 10 after his seventh at the Scottish Championship.

Caldwell's 17-under-par total put him in a five-way share of fifth spot.

Those also on 17 under included Germany's two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

Caldwell's performance, which earned him just over £26,600, moved him up 17 places in the Race to Dubai to 105th spot.

World number 560 McGowan, whose only previous tour victory came at the 2009 Madrid Masters, began the final day level with compatriot Laurie Canter, three ahead of the field.

He birdied two of his last three holes to finish on 20 under, one clear of Canter and Nicolas Colsaerts.

There were eight players within one shot of top spot before McGowan holed a spectacular bunker shot at the 16th to knock Canter - still seeking his first European Tour title - out of the lead for the first time in over 72 hours.

Canter, runner-up at last month's Portugal Masters, responded with a birdie from six feet on the par-three 17th but McGowan holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the final green for a one-under 71 at the Chervo Golf Club.