Thomas is seeking his third PGA Tour title of the year

Zozo Championship third-round leaderboard -19 J Thomas (US); -18 J Rahm (Spa); -17 L Griffin (US); -16 S Munoz (Col) Selected others:-15 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -10 J Rose (Eng); -9 R McIlroy (NI); -7 T Hatton (Eng), P Casey (Eng); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng); -3 T Woods (US)

Justin Thomas made two late birdies to maintain his one-shot lead going in to the final round at the Zozo Championship in California.

The American birdied his opening two holes but low scores from the chasing pack saw Thomas fall out of the lead.

Birdies at 16 and 17 gave him a five-under 67 and a slender over Spaniard Jon Rahm, who shot a sparkling 63.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a five-under 67 for a share of seventh but Tyrrell Hatton slumped to a 76.

Hatton had gone into the third round three shots behind Thomas but fell out of contention with the four-over round on a day of a good scoring.

Justin Rose continued his improved form since golf re-started to sit 31st while Rory McIlroy shot a five-under 67 to close the third round tied for 36th.