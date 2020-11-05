Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods claimed his first major in 11 years as he won his 15th major at last year's Masters

Follow live BBC Sport coverage of the Masters from 12-15 November at Augusta National Golf Club as Tiger Woods bids to retain the title.

The 84th edition of the major was postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic and now takes place in the autumn for the first time and without any spectators in attendance.

You can watch highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.

There will also be live text commentary, reaction and analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app every day of the tournament.

BBC TV, radio & online coverage times

All times GMT and subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Sunday, 8 November

2019 review - Tiger Roars Again

11:30-12:30 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Thursday, 12 November

Highlights

23:30-01:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Friday, 13 November

Live radio

19:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Highlights

23:20-00:50 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday, 14 November

Live radio

19:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

Highlights

22:40-00:10 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday, 15 November

Live radio

16:00-19:30 - BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Highlights

22:20-00:20 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Catch-up

You can view TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.