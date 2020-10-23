Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory Mcllroy suffered his second successive poor back nine

Rory McIlroy completed an error-ridden back nine on day one of the Zozo Championship by snapping one of his irons as a 73 left him nine adrift.

The Northern Irishman was three under par at the turn but two double bogeys and three bogeys left him nine behind leader Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.

One of the double bogeys came at the 18th where he snapped his shaft.

England's Tyrrell Hatton continued his fine run of form as a 65 left him sharing second with Justin Thomas.

McIlroy's broken shaft came at the last hole in the Sherwood Country Club event in California as his frustrations boiled over after missing the green with his third shot.

The four-time major also endured a torrid back nine in Sunday's final round at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas as he dropped six shots in his final holes to plummet from a likely top-10 finish to a share of 21st spot.

Defending champion Tiger Woods, preparing for his Masters title defence in three weeks, had an even more chastening day in California as a four-over-par 76 left him sharing 75th spot with only Adam Long behind him in the 77-strong field.

England Justin Rose is on five under and tied for ninth with his compatriot Paul Casey and Matthew Fitzpatrick are two shots further back on three under.

Munoz's round included two eagles and a double bogey.