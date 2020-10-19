Last updated on .From the section Golf

Europe claimed a famous victory in the 2019 event

The 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain will take place from 18-24 September.

Andalucia's Finca Cortesin was already confirmed as host of the event - the first time Spain has staged the match between Europe and the United States.

Spain will be the sixth European nation to host the biggest team event in women's golf.

As well as three days of build-up play from 19-21 September, the 2023 event will also include the Junior Solheim Cup featuring stars of the future.

It will be the first European-hosted Solheim Cup to be played in such close proximity to the Ryder Cup, which heads to Italy the following week.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to be part of a two-week festival of golf," said Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas.

"The Solheim Cup is truly one of the most dramatic and interesting golf events on the global sporting calendar and it has the ability to transcend golf to new audiences."

Spain hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997, at Valderrama, and has staged 75 events on the Ladies European Tour and its development tour.

Europe are the reigning Solheim Cup champions after a thrilling win in the 2019 match at Gleneagles in Scotland, when Suzann Pettersen won the last singles match on the course by holing an eight-foot putt on the 18th green.

Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe when the side travels to America in 2021 for the match at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, from 4-6 September.

Seven Spanish golfers have played in the Solheim Cup since the inaugural event in 1990, with Carlota Ciganda taking part in the last four contests while Azahara Munoz has also made four appearances since making her debut in 2011.