Clandeboye golfer Jonathan Caldwell tied for seventh place at the Scottish Championship after shooting a final round of two-under-par 70 at the Fairmount St Andrew's course on Sunday.

Caldwell ended the tournament on 14 under after carding rounds of 70, 66 and 68 in his opening three rounds.

He ended up nine shots behind winner, Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

Padraig Harrington, who had been in contention after the first two rounds, finished in joint 14th position.

Otaegui triumphed by four shots from second-placed Matt Wallace.

A pair of birdies each on the front and back nines helped Caldwell make progress, punctuated by bogeys on the second and fourth holes.

Harrington, meanwhile, finished off his final round with a 68 to sit on 12 under overall and picked up six birdies along the way, along with a pair of bogeys.

But it was Otaegui who would dominate the final round in style with an excellent 63, carding 10 birdies in an outstanding finale.