Adrian Otaegui carded 10 birdies in his stunning final-round 63

Scottish Championship final leaderboard -23 A Otaegui (Spa); -19 M Wallace (Eng); -17 A Rai (Eng); -16 C Paisley (Eng), G Porteous (Eng) Selected others: -13 J Donaldson (Wal), M Baldwin (Eng); -12 L Westwood (Eng), P Harrington (Ire); -11 E Pepperell (Eng), E Ferguson (Sco)

Spain's Adrian Otaegui roared back from four shots behind to deny England's Matt Wallace victory at the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews.

World number 248 Otaegui, 27, carded a stunning final-round 63 on the resort's Torrance course to win by four stokes.

Overnight leader Wallace was second after a 71, with compatriots Aaron Rai (66), Chris Paisley (68) and Garrick Porteous (71) making up the top five.

After three 66s to start, Wallace had three bogeys on a haphazard final day.

But Otaegui, who had set the pace on the first day with a peerless 62, carded 10 birdies on the outskirts of St Andrews to romp to his third European Tour victory.

Ewen Ferguson was the leading home player, finishing in a tie for 11th after a closing 67.