Jbe' Kruger's sole European Tour victory was in 2012

Jbe' Kruger has been withdrawn from this week's inaugural Scottish Championship after the South African tested positive for Covid-19.

The 34-year-old, who has not exhibited any symptoms, will now isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

His wife and caddie have been identified as close contacts.

The tournament gets under way at Fairmont St Andrews on Thursday, finishing off a second 'UK Swing' on the 2020 Race to Dubai.

Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai is in the field, along with Lee Westwood and Matt Wallace.

Robert MacIntyre is the highest ranked Scottish player competing over the Torrance Course.

Designed by former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance, it has never been used on the European Tour before but has staged the Senior Scottish Open six times.