Leona Maguire's challenge fades at Women's PGA Championship

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire moved into the top 200 in the women's professional rankings for the first time last month
Leona Maguire had gone into round three only six shots off the pace

Cavan's Leona Maguire carded a final round 74 to finish in a tie for 65th place at the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

Maguire finished 26 shots behind runaway winner Kim Sei-young, who claimed her maiden major triumph after finishing five strokes ahead of fellow South Korean Inbee Park.

The 25-year-old was unable to pick up a single birdie for the second round in a row at Aronimink Golf Club as she finished the tournament on 12 over.

Maguire bogeyed the seventh, ninth, 14th and 18th holes on Sunday.

Kim powered to victory with a flawless seven-under-par 63 to finish on 14-under.

Seven-time major winner Park's final round of 65 was enough to secure second spot, two shots ahead of Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

Charley Hull was the leading British player, finishing in a tie for seventh.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • NI manager Ian Baraclough

    Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Uefa Nations League match between Northern Ireland and Austria.

  • Liam Boyce

    Liam Boyce feels moments like Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off shootout win over Bosnia-Herzegovina are "what you are in international football for".

  • Jamal Herring and Carl Frampton

    WBO super-featherweight world champion Jamel Herring enters an advisory agreement with the management company that looks after Carl Frampton.