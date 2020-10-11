Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kim did not drop a stroke on the final day

KPMG Women's PGA Championship -14 SY Kim (Kor); -9 I Park (Kor); -7 N Hataoka (Jpn), C Ciganda (Spa); -4 A Nordqvist (Swe); - 3 B Henderson (Can); -1 C Hull (Eng), J Kupcho (US) Selected others: +3 L Ko (NZ); +4 H Green (Aus); +5 M Reid (Eng); +6 D Kang (US); +11 G Hall (Eng); +12 L Maguire (Ire); +15 L Davies (Eng)

South Korea's Kim Sei-young surged to her first major title with an assured five-stroke victory at the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

The 27-year-old world number seven began three ahead and her seven-under 63 - the lowest final round in the event's history - took her to 14 under.

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park's bogey-free 65 ensured second place.

Britain's Charley Hull posted a second successive round of 69 and shared seventh at one under.

Compatriot Mel Reid, last week's Shoprite Classic winner, finished with a 70 for a share of 30th at five over, while Georgia Hall tied for 59th at 11 over after a 73 at Aronimink Golf Club.

Kim's closing 63 matched the event's all-time 18-hole record, shared by Americans Patty Sheehan in 1984 and Meg Mallon in 1999, and South Korean Kelly Shon in 2017.

Her 266 beat the 72-hole tournament record low total of 267 set by American Betsy King in 1992 at Bethesda.

Kim, runner-up in this event in 2015, was also second at the 2018 Evian Championship and is the 26th player to make the event her first major victory, the fourth in five seasons.

"This golf course is really challenging," said Kim after her 11th LPGA victory. "I tried to keep the focus on my job. It was really tough.

"Sometimes I'm shaking my head and my legs were shaking but I was able to keep my focus and I was able to reach my big goal, so I'm very happy about that."

Japan's Nasa Hataoka holed a 188-yard five-iron to eagle the first hole and her second consecutive final-round 64 at the Women's PGA gave her a share of third.