Tyrrell Hatton last won on the European Tour in Turkey in 2019

BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard -19 T Hatton (Eng); -15 V Perez (Fra); -14 A Sullivan (Eng), P Reed (US); -13 I Poulter (Eng); -12 E Pepperell (Eng) Selected others: -11 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 S Lowry (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng); -8 L Westwood (Eng), A Johnston (Eng); -6 G McDowell (NI); -4 D Willett (Eng); -3 J Rose (Eng) Final leaderboard

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton sealed his fifth European Tour win with a four-stroke victory at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 28-year-old world number 15 from Buckinghamshire was three ahead overnight and shot a five-under 67 for a 19-under total on the West Course.

Victor Perez of France challenged but eventually finished second after a 68.

Andy Sullivan's 65 put him joint third with Patrick Reed, with Tommy Fleetwood tied 13th at nine under after a 73.

The victory will see Hatton break into the world's top 10 for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday, two days before his 29th birthday.

"This was a goal of mine to win this tournament and part of me is sad I didn't get to experience the crowds, but it's just amazing to win this trophy," said Hatton, who attended the tournament as a child with his father.

Following his victory in tranquil Sunday afternoon conditions, the two were able to speak via a monitor beside the 18th green.

Playing in the penultimate group, Perez, who lost to Hatton in a play-off at last year's Turkish Open, briefly tied for the lead when he pitched inside three feet to set up a birdie at the seventh to add to a birdie at the second and an eagle at the fourth.

But Hatton, who secured his maiden PGA Tour win at the coveted Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, moved clear with three consecutive birdies from the ninth, holing from 25 feet on successive greens and then sending a superb approach to two feet at the 11th.

Sullivan, the world number 90 who ended a five-year wait for a European Tour win by capturing the English Championship in August, had five birdies and an eagle in his first 14 holes before his progress was checked by a dropped shot at 15.

Former Masters champion Reed, the highest-ranked player in the field, eagled the last for the second day running to ensure a share of third with the Englishman.