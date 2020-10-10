Last updated on .From the section Golf

Martin Laird carded a six-under 65 to share the lead with Patrick Cantlay after the third round in Las Vegas

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open second-round leaderboard -20 M Laird (Sco), P Cantlay (US); -18 W Clark (US), A Cook (US), M Wolff (US), B Harman (US) Selected others: -14 S Garcia (Spa), T Lewis (Eng); -6 L Donald (Eng)

Scotland's Martin Laird and American Patrick Cantlay share the lead heading into Sunday's final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Laird, chasing his first win since the 2013 Texas Open, and Cantlay both carded six-under 65s to move to 20 under par at Summerlin, Las Vegas.

The shot of the round was Laird's 50-foot eagle putt at the par-five ninth.

"It got a little tricky in spells. The wind was kind of swirling on the front nine," said Laird, 37.

"I hit the ball nicely, got the ball in the fairway a lot, which is what you've got to do around here. If you get it in the fairway you can be aggressive."

US Open runner-up Matthew Wolff is two shots behind the leaders after making three eagles in run of five holes during an impressive round of 61.

The 21-year-old American was one off the course record and is now tied with compatriots Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Austin Cook.

"I put myself in a really good spot for the final day," Wolff said. "I'm pretty pleased with my ball striking and how everything has come together."