BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton three shots clear at Wentworth

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyrrell Hatton in round three
Hatton on the 12th at the West course in round three
BMW PGA Championship third-round leaderboard
-14 T Hatton (Eng); -11 JB Hansen (Den), V Perez (Fra); -10 D Horsey (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), P Reed (US), S Lowry (Ire); -9 I Poulter (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -8 P Larrazabal (Spa), M Kawamura (Jpn), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Selected others: -6 A Johnston (Eng); -4 L Westwood (Eng); -1 G McDowell (NI), J Rose (Eng); level D Willett (Eng)

England's Tyrrell Hatton will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The first-day leader was one behind overnight but an eagle and three birdies in his three-under 69 took the world number 15 to 14 under.

Open champion Shane Lowry slipped to 10 under after a 74 and fellow halfway leader Matt Fitzpatrick's 76 dropped him to eight under.

Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed also share fourth with Lowry at 10 under.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.