Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hatton on the 12th at the West course in round three

BMW PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -14 T Hatton (Eng); -11 JB Hansen (Den), V Perez (Fra); -10 D Horsey (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), P Reed (US), S Lowry (Ire); -9 I Poulter (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -8 P Larrazabal (Spa), M Kawamura (Jpn), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -6 A Johnston (Eng); -4 L Westwood (Eng); -1 G McDowell (NI), J Rose (Eng); level D Willett (Eng)

England's Tyrrell Hatton will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The first-day leader was one behind overnight but an eagle and three birdies in his three-under 69 took the world number 15 to 14 under.

Open champion Shane Lowry slipped to 10 under after a 74 and fellow halfway leader Matt Fitzpatrick's 76 dropped him to eight under.

Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed also share fourth with Lowry at 10 under.

More to follow.