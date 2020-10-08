Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hall was an early starter in round one

KPMG Women's PGA Championship first-round leaderboard -3 B Lincicome (US), K Tan (Mal); -2 C Clanton (US), D Kang (US), L Ko (NZ), L Strom (Swe), C Ciganda (Spa), G Lopez (Mex) -1 M Castren (Fin), A Yang (Kor) A Nordqvist (Swe), P Lindberg (Swe) Selected others: Level C Hull (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +2 J Shadoff (Eng); +4 M Reid (Eng); +5 L Davies (Eng), B Law (Eng); +8 S Meadow (NI); +11 G Dryburgh (Sco)

England's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are three off the lead after the opening round of the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

In 2020's third major, Hall - winner of the Portland Classic two weeks ago - was three under after eight holes but bogeyed the last two to finish level.

Hull joined her in a share of 13th after mixing three birdies and bogeys.

American Brittany Lincicome, a two-time major champion, leads on three under along with Kelly Tan of Malaysia.

Former world number one Lydia Ko, now ranked 38, shares second after four birdies in her 68.

World number three Danielle Kang, the 2017 champion who won twice on the LPGA Tour in August, is another of the six players in second at historic Aronimink.

England's Mel Reid, who won her first LPGA Tour title last week, had a triple-bogey seven in her 74.