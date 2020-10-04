Last updated on .From the section Golf

Mel Reid has won six tour titles, but this is her first LPGA crown

LPGA Shoprite Classic final-round leaderboard -19 M Reid (Eng), -17 J Kupcho (US), -16 J Song (US), -14 N Hatoaka (Jpn), -12 N Korda (US), -11 M Harigae (US), A Buhai (SA), B Henderson (Can), R O'Toole (US) Selected others: -9 L Thompson(US), -8 G Hall (Eng), -7 L Maguire (Ire) Full leaderboard

England's Mel Reid has won her first LPGA Tour title with a two-shot victory in the Shoprite Classic in New Jersey.

Reid, 33, led by one overnight and shot a four-under-par 67 in Sunday's final round to take victory at Seaview Golf Club on 19 under par.

Jennifer Kupcho finished second on 17 under after a 68, one clear of her fellow American Jennifer Song (69).

"It's a huge relief," said Reid, who last month squandered a two-shot lead after three rounds in Portland.

"It's so emotional. I just wanted to kind of redeem myself. I'm proud how I handled myself," added the world number 74.

Reid birdied two of the first three holes but bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes checked her momentum. However, four birdies in five holes from the eighth saw the six-times Ladies European Tour winner open a four-shot lead.

Her lead was down to two though when she bogeyed the par-three 17th, while Song and Kupcho picked up birdies.

She then found rough with her tee shot on the par-five last but drilled a six-iron to 15 feet. The eagle putt missed but left her a tap-in birdie to complete her first victory since winning the 2017 Women's Victorian Open in Australia.

Runner-up Kupcho managed seven birdies but bogeys on the fourth and 16th holes and a double bogey on the eighth damaged her hopes.