Scottish Open: Can you remember the last 10 winners?

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
Venue: The Renaissance Club, North Berwick Dates: 1-4 October
Coverage: Highlights of Saturday's play on BBC Red Button (20:00 BST) and BBC Two (23:20). Highlights of Sunday's final day will also be on on BBC Two (18:00).

The Scottish Open tees off on Thursday and has attracted the strongest field since the European Tour resumed in July.

Robert MacIntyre leads the home hopes, while Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter are among 20 Ryder Cup players on show at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

It promises to be a keenly contested battle to be crowned champion in the £5.5m event, but can you name the previous 10 winners?

