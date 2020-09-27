Last updated on .From the section Golf

John Catlin secured a second European Tour win on Sunday

Irish Open final-round leaderboard -10 J Catlin (US); -8 A Rai (Eng); -7 M Antcliff (Aus), J Wattananond (Tha); -6 O Lengden (Swe), J Lagergren; -5 L Herbert (Aus), J Smith (Eng), F Zanotti (Pry) Selected others: -3 S Hend (Aus): +3 R Ramsey (Sco); +6 G Coetzee (SA), S Gallacher (Scot); +8 J Caldwell (NI); +10 M Power (Ire) am; +11 D McGrane (Ire); +12 J Sugrue (AM) (Ire); +16 C Moriarty (Ire);

American John Catlin clinched a second European Tour title in three weeks with a six-under-par 64 earning him a two-shot win in the Irish Open at Galgorm.

The 29-year-old started four off the pace but as the leaders stalled Catlin moved through to finish on 10 under.

England's Aaron Rai needed a birdie on the final hole to tie but bogeyed to end in second place.

Jazz Janewattananond and Maverick Antcliff shared third on seven under in a round delayed by frost and mist.

It was an Irish Open to forget for the home contingent - Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell the best on eight over while amateur James Sugrue followed three good rounds with an 80 on Sunday to end on 12 over.

Open champion Shane Lowry and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington missed the cut at the County Antrim venue.

Catlin finishes with a flourish

Californian Catlin won the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama earlier this month and his fine vein of form continued with a blistering final round.

Birdies at the final three holes proved decisive as the 29-year-old set a 10 under target but he had a nervous wait as Rai, who had been chasing a wire-to-wire win, teed off at the par-fine 18th just one shot back.

Rai found deep greenside rough with his second shot and could only hack his third a yard in front to effectively end his hopes of a second tour win.

Thailand's Janewattananond also wasted a chance to take a maiden tour victory as he led by one before a double-bogey at the 14th saw him slip back.

Antcliff began the round just one back he failed to make an impact as Catlin came through to secure a second tour victory and become the first American winner since 1977.

"So many years of hard work have gone in for this moment," Catlin told the Sky Sports.

"It was my goal to win again at the start of the week and to accomplish it is truly, truly special."