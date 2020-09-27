Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scotland's Richie Ramsey drives in the misty practice area on Sunday morning

Irish Open third-round leaderboard -8 A Rai (Eng); -7 M Antcliff (Aus); -6 D Burmester (SA), O Lengden (Swe), J Wattananond (Tha); -5 L Herbert (Aus), T Tree (Eng); -4 J Smith (Eng), J Catlin (US), J Harding (SA) Selected others: -3 S Hend (Aus): +1 S Gallacher (Scot); +2 J Sugrue (AM) (Ire) +3 R Ramsey (Sco); +4 J Caldwell (NI) R Rock (Eng); +5 G Coetzee (SA), +7 C Moriarty (Ire); +8 M Power (Ire) am; +9 D McGrane (Ire)

The final round of the Irish Open was delayed at Galgorm Castle because of frost and mist on Sunday morning.

The round was initially pushed back to a 10:49 BST start but mist caused a further delay with play finally getting under way an hour later.

The first round was also delayed due to frost on the County Antrim course.

England's Aaron Rai leads the tournament on eight under and one clear of Australia Maverick Antcliff, who is chasing a first European Tour win