Marc Warren's double-bogey on the 15th hole at Castle Stuart cost him in 2012

Scotland's Marc Warren hopes to banish bad memories from previous Scottish Open events in this year's competition.

Warren, 39, held a one-shot lead with four holes to go at Castle Stuart in 2012, but dropped four shots and fell just outside a play-off spot.

This year's event gets under way at The Renaissance Club on Thursday, and Warren says he has learned from past errors.

"It was a sore one at Castle Stuart," he recalls.

"To this day I still think about it and wish I had done one or two things differently, but I also feel like I learned from it. One of the mistakes I felt I made was sitting down and losing a bit of adrenalin.

"I made the conscious effort at Wentworth [the following year] to stay on my feet when we had the big delay on the 17th tee. I felt like I was a lot more engaged for the last couple of holes than I was at the Scottish Open."

Though Warren feels confident in his game following his first European Tour title triumph in six years by winning the Austrian Open by a single shot, he is hopeful, rather than expectant, of another victory in North Berwick.

"I've got no right to win the Scottish Open," he says. "I would love to win it, don't get me wrong.

"Coming close a few times, purely looking at it on my record since it moved away from Loch Lomond around different venues - links courses - my record has been pretty strong.

"Looking at my finishing positions, it's a record to be quite proud of."