Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell won the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach in California

Graeme McDowell missed the Irish Open in order to defend a PGA Tour title in the Dominican Republic but he has made his exit at the halfway stage.

McDowell finished the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship on one under after a 73 - two shots shy of the cut mark.

The tournament is being held at the same time as the Irish Open at Glagorm.

McDowell said the PGA Tour event "is the best option for me at this time" when he pulled out of the Irish Open.

"I have never failed to attend this great event for 18 years," he added earlier this month,

"Due to the necessary changes to the event, travel and scheduling, I am choosing not to play this year."