Aaron Rai battled well on a tough scoring day at Galgorm Castle to add a level-par 70 to his opening 65

Irish Open second-round leaderboard -5 A Rai (Eng); -4 R Rock (Eng), D Burmester (SA), J Lagergren (Swe); -3 S Hend (Aus), J Catlin (US), J Harding (SA), E Ferguson (Scot), J Smith (Eng) 15 holes, T Tree (Eng) 14, M Antcliff (Aus) 10 Selected others: -2 D Law (Scot), L Herbert (Aus), Level J Sugrue (AM) (Ire) 16; +1 S Gallacher (Scot); +2 J Caldwell (NI) 10, D McGrane (Ire) 13; +4 G Coetzee (SA), C Moriarty (Ire); +5 M Power (Ire) am; +6 P Harrington (Ire); +7 S Lowry (Ire)

England's Aaron Rai leads the Irish Open by one shot as Shane Lowry missed the cut with Padraig Harrington also set to exit when the second round is completed on Saturday morning.

With frost delaying Friday's start, Rai's level-par 70 kept him on his overnight total on five under.

That left him one ahead of a trio including England's Robert Rock.

Lowry is certain to exit after a 72 left him on seven over with Padraig Harrington set to miss out on six over.

Harrington was left to rue a bogey at the par-five last where his 10-foot par-putt horseshoed out after he had missed the fairway and also found the rough with his second and third shots.

Open Champion Lowry's miserable day was summed up by a three putt from six feet on the 10th as a possible momentum-generating birdie was instead turned into a bogey.

A further dropped shot at the 13th left him on eight over and while his first birdie on the day came at the next, he was unable to summon up any heroics in his closing four holes as he rushed to complete his second round in the gathering darkness.

More to follow.