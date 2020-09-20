Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyler Koivisto won the Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle earlier this month

US player Tyler Koivisto will have the chance to achieve his second win at Galgorm Castle in three weeks after being added to the Irish Open field.

Koivisto, 27, won the Northern Ireland Open earlier this month after making a dash to the Ballymena venue to play in his first ever Challenge Tour event.

He missed the cut in his European Tour debut at last week's Portuguese Open but now heads back to Northern Ireland.

His fellow competitors this week will include Open champion Shane Lowry.

Koivisto was on a golf scholarship at St Cloud State University during his collegiate days before beginning a teaching career in the US.

However, he gave up teaching his fourth graders two years ago to pursue a career as a golfer and operated largely on mini tours in the US before exploring the notion of coming to Europe last year as he travelled to Austria for a Tour School qualifier.

Recent European Tour winners among entries

Lowry and a few others may do well to seek out some thoughts from the 27-year-old Minnesotan on the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort venue given the manner that he plotted his way to his Northern Ireland Open victory.

A penultimate seven-under-par 63 gave him a three-shot advantage going into the final round and he was never caught on the Sunday as a closing 67 left him two clear of the field on 13 under par.

The Galgorm Castle course will be lengthened from the Challenge Tour event for the visit of a field that includes Ireland's three-time major winner Padraig Harrington and a host of other European Tour winners.

While the field on the Monday of a tour event is always subject to some changes, at this stage Sunday's Portuguese Open winner Garrick Higgo and fellow South African, last week's Portuguese Masters winner George Coetzee are among the entries.

Other winners from this year and recent seasons set to tee up include recent Andalucia Masters victor American John Catlin, Australia's Lucas Herbert, Swede Sebastian Soderberg and Scotland's Marc Warren.

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Scotland's Stephen Gallacher, who helped Europe to respective Ryder Cup wins in 2012 and 2014, are also scheduled to play in Ballymena, as is Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen who triumphed in the 2015 Irish Open at Royal County Down.

Northern Ireland youngster Tom McKibbin will join fellow Irish amateurs James Sugrue and Mark Power in the field while the home nation's professional contingent in the entry includes European Tour winners Paul Dunne and Damien McGrane plus Jonathan Caldwell, Cormac Sharvin and Colm Moriarty.