US Open: Bryson DeChambeau's 'bomb and gouge' win must force authorities to act

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Bryson DeChambeau's powerful US Open victory will surely intensify arguments dominating the distance debate which lies at the heart of golf's future.

Not even Winged Foot, set up at its most demanding with narrow fairways and thick rough, could derail the big-hitting American who won by six shots and was the only player to beat par.

The course is as muscular as they come - only once in five previous US Opens held at the New York course has the winning score been under par - yet the bulked up DeChambeau was too strong for this feared and famed layout.

And among the many points he proved was that distance remains king. Finding fairways did not matter as much.

DeChambeau more than justified his prediction that bombing his ball long and gouging it to the green was the most efficient way to score at the 120th US Open.

He was in the top five for finding greens in regulation despite hitting only 23 of 56 fairways, the lowest proportion of any US Open champion.

Indeed, the penal set up played into his hands. The fairways were so narrow and so firm, balls were constantly running into the rough, no matter what tactics any golfer used from the tee box.

Stats reveal the players only hit 39.6% of fairways, the lowest percentage in the US Open since data was tracked. It's also the lowest in any PGA Tour event of the last 30 years.

DeChambeau was the player who spent lockdown bulking up to find more power and therefore length. He was able to enjoy utter vindication with inflated driving distances that helped land a first major title. His average distance off the tee last week was 325 yards, the longest of any US Open winner.

"It's tough to rein in athleticism," the champion said after lifting the trophy. "We're always going to be trying to get fitter, stronger, more athletic. Tiger Woods inspired this whole generation to do this, and we're going to keep going after it.

"I don't think it's going to stop." Why should it if the authorities do not intervene? Especially at US Opens where bomb and gouge trumps all.

Just look at the list of the most recent winners; Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka (twice) and Gary Woodland. Now DeChambeau has joined this supersized winners club.

The accepted blueprint for great golf used to be swinging the club like 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, who was third at Winged Foot but now the South African's balanced and technically perfect action looks outdated.

It was not just DeChambeau's unique approach that reinforced this point because there is also the Winged Foot runner up Matthew Wolff to consider.

With his baseball induced hip-hitch trigger, exaggerated leg action and extremely unorthodox swing, the 21-year-old is another who relies on raw power.

DeChambeau uses a straight-armed clock face motion, along with techniques borrowed from competitive long driving specialists.

These are methods youngsters are more likely to emulate rather than the elegance of an Adam Scott, who was one of those who first put the distance debate on golf's agenda a few years ago with the length of his driving.

And authorities attempted to 'Tiger-proof' courses when the 15-time major winner was in his pomp 20 years ago, but where do they go next?

The R&A and USGA's Distance Insights project is on temporary hold because of the global Covid-19 crisis but they know the next step is vital in a hugely complex issue for the game.

DeChambeau's triumph reinforces the notion that the ball is travelling way too far for golf courses to cope, but any restrictive moves face opposition from golf equipment manufacturers and the main tours.

"Will they rein it back? I'm sure," DeChambeau said. "I'm sure something might happen. But I don't know what it will be.

"I just know that length is always going to be an advantage."

You don't need to be Einstein, or even a self-styled "golf scientist", to recognise such a fact. Furthermore, long hitting has been the most sought after skill throughout the game's history.

The biggest hitters should always be able to enjoy the benefits of belting the ball the furthest. The challenge is to fit their skills to current courses rather than relying on constant and expensive expansion of layouts.

Keep in mind that DeChambeau also possesses great touch, imagination and an increasingly reliable pendulum putting stroke. What might he do to Augusta, the home of the next two men's majors?

"Length is going to be a big advantage there," DeChambeau noted. "I know that for a fact. It's always an advantage pretty much anywhere."

To prepare for November's Masters he will experiment with a driver shaft lengthened to 48 inches. We used to laugh at such concepts and scoff at the notion that he could be effective with a bag full of irons with shafts of equal length.

Not anymore. DeChambeau has ripped up the golfing playbook.

As a result he has the capacity to be the game's next big thing and a character capable of transcending the sport. "I hope I can inspire some people," he said.

"I'm just trying to figure out this very complex, multivariable, multidimensional game. It's very, very difficult. It's a fun journey for me."

DeChambeau splits opinion. He is self absorbed; bombast accompanies the bombs and his glacial pace of play still infuriates despite significant improvement in the past year.

But never forget the depth of his dedication. Last week he kept the floodlights burning on the range trying to straighten his drives and work out how wedge shots would react to cooler temperatures.

When it becomes possible, people will want to pay good money to cram next to a tee box to witness the US Open champion's ferocious hitting. Rivals will try to copy aspects of his unique take on the game.

The authorities, meanwhile, will continue to wrestle with how to keep DeChambeau and the other athletes at the top of the game from hitting the ball further and further.

And with justification because when finding fairways at places such as Winged Foot no longer matters, it is time to act.

  • Nothing to do with his distance. DJ hits it miles. Rory hits it miles. Wolff hits it miles. It was just he was better round the greens and he had better tactics. If he was winning every week there’d be an issue but he’s not.

    • Mozza replied:
      Pointless comment. Most courses on the PGA tour are a piece of p**s where rough is not even remotely penal so his extreme length hardly matters where even short hitters are hitting short irons into soft greens and can spin them from the rough.

  • The article says we need to act now but makes zero contribution on what this act should be.

    In some ways BdC is a breath of fresh air, BUT ... he should be penalised for slow play. That’s what kills the game, not long hitting.

    • Mozza replied:
      No, he has killed any element of subtlety and course planning. Between him and Matthew Wolff 'it was welly it vaguely in the right direction and hope'.

  • Don't have a problem with the distance, he's only won one major, not exactly cleaning up. The problem I had was with both him and Wolff taking so long on the green. Wolff especially. Line up - caddy checks - line up again - caddy checks - marker up - check again. Absolutely tedious. If anything will make me switch off its that, not long drives.

  • Been saying for some considerable time now that the golf ball should be altered, Bryson's win, well merited it has to be said is further proof. Tennis addressed did this when it became merely a serve/volley contest, since then we have arguably seen the best artists (Federer, Djiokovic, Nadal, Murray) who have combined strength & fitness with artistic talent. Gof should learn from this.

    • GrouchoM replied:
      So if they make the ball softer Bryson will still hit it further than the rest....
      Maybe courses need more water hazards? Bryson couldnt take liberties with Augusta, could he?

  • Fair comment by no. 1

    That said de champ just takes too long over shots and that x the whole field would be crazy

    Golf needs to speed up, not slow down

  • What a ridiculous debate.
    Should we tie Usain's Bolt's shoe laces because he runs quicker than anyone else?
    The winner was the only guy to finish under par. He has his own style and works hard at it. Gee, give him a break!

    I note when Tiger Woods was winning everything in similar fashion, with similar leads, there was no talk of changing the rules.

    • GazR replied:
      Agree mostly but when Tiger was dominating they literally re-designed courses! ‘Tiger proofing’ So they did change things then.

  • This is why the home of golf is in Scotland - on the links courses!
    Try driving the ball 300 yards in a howling wind and see where the ball ends up! 😂
    American-style golf is more like playing darts!
    Just target practice with the environment not really playing the part it was supposed to!

    • bolzano_weierstrass replied:
      The problem, and it is the reason links golf is not popular with pros (on both sides of the pond), is that links golf rewards luck more than skill too often. I honestly think most of the commenters on here whining about golf in the US never usually watch it.

      Do you really think links proves skill when too often a great drive is rewarded with some bizarre bounce? That's why the pros dislike it.

  • There is a very, very simple solution.

    Make the rough more penal.

    • oldthymer replied:
      Might actually make it worse. He'll be going into the rough with a short iron even on par 5's....more 'normal hitters will be using a mid-long. Big difference in your chances of making the green....

  • I have no issue with how he plays, but I DID not see him winning a US Open - I'm a Tiger fan and tbh, Tiger did something similar - would be wild off the tee and always have a shot.
    I have a problem with him, his slow play, his ANTics and all-round smugness. I'm not sure if its a game plan or just his natural personality. TBH, he is a character and can only be good for the game.

  • Has anyone queried quite how he's managed to add so much muscle in such a short space of time? Especially one where the doping testers were stuck at home unable to perform their duties because of covid....

    • PROUDMANLTD replied:
      Protein Shakes and a change in diet possibly?

  • As tough as possible? In US they play pitch & putt & seem obsessed with rough everywhere but no run offs around edges of greens & the players are used to this cabbage & as Dechambeau has said he wacks it far & can then easily get to green with lofted clubs. Also US fairway bunkers waste of time, make proper penalty for wayward shot, real pot bunkers!! US bunkers there to lessen grass cutting?

    • joeinpoole replied:
      Agreed. Fairway bunkers in US are usually a joke. The golfers actually end up with a better lie than if they were in the rough. Proper pot bunkers are what id needed.

  • I'm not a golfer. The headline caught my eye. Reading the article, is the problem the fact that he hits the ball too hard and too long compared to other players? If so, I'm at a loss. If not, can someone explain what the issue is to me!? Thought the aim of the game is to get the ball on the green and in the hole in the lowest number of shots, which is what he achieved.

    • mindlessdrone replied:
      It's expensive, time consuming and with the shortage of space for building on anyway, pretty unappealing to keep making courses bigger to reduce the impact of massive hitters. The other options are to add more water or increase the difficulty of conventional hazards but BDC showed that he can just float it out of the long grass and leave himself a good chance wherever he drives it.

  • The problem isn't muscle mannequins hitting long. The problem with american courses is that the "rough" is so damn easy. It's just long choppable grass. There are roughs in scotland where you'd be lucky to keep the head of your club on. Ifvyou stray, you pay. Depressed at gimmicky robot dechambeau winning. As subtle and as charming as an 8-pound club hammer. Design harder roughs.

    • bolzano_weierstrass replied:
      US Open rough is far more difficult than what we get here. Most links rough is so whispy that pros have little problem. That is why links courses are very easy unless the weather is terrible. If you had Winged Foot played in Scottish weather even the pros would struggle to break 90.

  • The time he takes over shots is infuriating to say the least and yes his style isn't the prettiest but, you have to admit, DeChambeau was the best player of the weekend. People also forget that his putting is really excellent.

    I'm not a fan but his approach has won him a major, he's not a novelty act. He may well be the future and the rest either need to adapt or find another way to beat him.

    • traveller replied:
      The question that must be faced is whether the best putter who drives 50 yards less has any chance of winning. If not golf becomes simply a matter of muscle power. It should matter but it shouldn't be all that matters. Bunkers may be an answer. If suitably placed bunkers make accuracy as vital as length then superior skill will once again be more important than muscle power.

  • they need some windmills and those big plastic clown faces

  • TBH from fire ants to his frustrating pace of play and just general demeanour i turned off with 9 to go.... totally uninspiring golf. Give me a Louis Oosthuizen any day of the week. People slating Mcilroy on here.... he has character and personality and isn't an ego maniac which is why people (even the American golfing public) warm to him. People will never warm to Bryson nor Reed.

    • WHExpress replied:
      Totally agree. Although playing next to DeChambeau on Saturday made Reed look like a genuinely likable character.

      Any coincidence in the fact both Reed and Wolff fell apart at roughly the same parts of their round alongside him? They were probably bored listening to him and waiting for him on every shot and had lost interest by halfway, just wanting to get to the clubhouse far away from him!

  • I'm torn here. He has looked at a way to win and carried it out. He bulked up, got a fast swing speed and from that hits the ball such a distance that the courses turn into a pitch and putt. You cannot ignore the rest of his game though; great putter, very good around the greens and hits his irons so far that 200yrd Par 3's are only a 7iron. You just watch the rest of the players do it now...

  • If DeChambeau wants to bulk himself up and put in the hard work to become a major champion then surely that is a matter for him. He still had to play the course and beat the rest of the field so good on him.
    In this world there are people who win and people who lose, its called life so why should the powers that be have to do other things to equal these things up. Applaud the man and get over it.

    • j-blu30 replied:
      couldn't agree more. I don't overly like him or his style of play, but he was the only one who has tried something different to gain an advantage. fair play to him.

  • It takes more than a driver to win a US Open. He played the best golf over the four days. Congratulate him a move on. I can see the powers at be this morning discussing a new ball or make everyone play with wooden clubs saying it’s to protect the game.

  • Pretty simple solution really. Make the fairways 10 yds wider and make the rough 5 times more punitive. On long holes dig up the fairway and plant rough between 300 and 350 yds.

