Hall won two of the Rose Ladies Series events held in England during the summer

Portland Classic final leaderboard -12 G Hall (Eng)*, A Buhai (SA); -11 M Jutanugarn (Tha), Y Noh (US) Selected others: -10 M Reid (Eng), C Masson (Ger); -9 D Kang (US), L Salas (US); -8 C Boutier (Fra) * denotes won in a play-off

England's Georgia Hall has won the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour, beating Ashleigh Buhai in a play-off.

The 2018 Women's Open champion began the final round four shots behind fellow Englishwoman Mel Reid, who led after 36 holes of the 54-hole event.

Hall closed with a four-under 68 to tie with South African Buhai at 12 under but then won at the second extra hole.

Reid, who turned 33 on Saturday, began the day on 12 under but faded with a 74 to finish in joint fifth.

Hall led by one as she played the last hole but bogeyed the last to fall into the play-off with Buhai who had four birdies in her final five holes as she carded a seven-under-par 65.

Both players parred the first extra hole, the 18th. They then played the first and both overshot the green with their second shots. Hall chipped on from the rough and holed a five-foot putt for par but Buhai, a three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, missed a shorter putt to hand Hall the win.

The tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club was reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality due to wildfires in the region.