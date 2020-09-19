Last updated on .From the section Golf

Reid has never won on the LPGA Tour but is a six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour

Portland Classic second-round leaderboard -12 Reid (Eng); -10 Green (Aus); -9 Yang (Kor), Olson (US); -8 Hall (Eng), Boutier (Fra), Lopez (Mex), Noh (US) Selected others: -5 Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -4 Maguire (Ire); -2 Thomas (Eng)

England's Melissa Reid leads Australia's defending champion Hannah Green by two shots going into the final round of the Portland Classic as she seeks her maiden LPGA Tour title.

Reid carded a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 - on her 33rd birthday - to move to 12 under for the tournament.

Green's 68 left her at 10 under, while England's Georgia Hall is also in contention on eight under.

"Celebrations will start tomorrow no matter," said Reid of her birthday.

"I've got to be well behaved tonight and I was well behaved last night, which is shocking to many people."

Reid, who finished tied for seventh at last week's ANA Inspiration, is a six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and a Solheim Cup player.

"I felt like I hit it really good last week, so kind of took that momentum going into this week," the world number 79 added.

"I've put myself in a great position, a position that everyone wants to be in, so I'm excited for the opportunity tomorrow. I'll just keep doing the same thing and see where tomorrow afternoon takes us."

The tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality due to wildfires in the region.

South Korea's Amy Yang and American Amy Olson are tied for third on nine under.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is at five under, with Ireland's Leona Maguire on four under alongside Women's Open champion Sophia Popov.