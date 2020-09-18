Last updated on .From the section Golf

Mel Reid is ranked 79th in the world

England's Mel Reid is one shot behind leaders Hannah Green and Cydney Clanton at the shortened Portland Classic.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality due to wildfires, while Friday's round was suspended by darkness with more than a dozen players still on the course.

Australia's defending champion Green and American Clanton both shot six-under-par rounds of 66.

Reid is one of four players in the clubhouse to sit on 67.

The first round will resume on Saturday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Dozens of wildfires have been burning their way through swathes of the West Coast of America over the last month, killing more than 30 people and forcing tens of thousands from their homes.

Green, the 2019 Women's PGA Champion, made seven birdies before a bogey on the 18th.

"I'm super happy that we finished and super happy with my round," said the world number 22, whose round was disrupted by a 90-minute thunderstorm.

"I did bogey my last hole, but obviously did some great things out there. Putted really well, so I need to continue that. I'm kind of glad that I have a quick turnover. Hopefully, I can continue the momentum tomorrow."

South Korea's Mirim Lee - who won last week's major, the ANA Inspiration - carded a 70 to sit at two under alongside England's Georgia Hall, with Bronte Law a shot behind.