Austria's Bernd Wiesberger will defend the Scottish Open title in front of a limited crowd

Next month's Scottish Open will be the first European Tour event played in front of spectators since March.

The tournament at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian has been chosen as a pilot for the return of fans, with 650 permitted on both Saturday and Sunday.

Only Edinburgh and Lothians residents can buy tickets, with all proceeds going to mental health charity SAMH.

The Scottish Open has been moved from its usual July slot to 1-5 October because of Covid-19.

It follows a rugby test event at Murrayfield last month and two in football's Scottish Premiership last Saturday.

Players, caddies and essential staff will be in the "inner bubble" and still subject to "stringent testing". Spectators will be in the "outer bubble" and be required to socially distance and undergo daily temperature checks.

Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish government's culture secretary, says the event is a "significant milestone" for the return of fans in Scotland.