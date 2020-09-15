Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy's win in 2011 was the first of his four majors, while Rose's 2013 triumph remains his only one

120th US Open Date: 17-20 September Venue: Winged Foot, New York Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website from 13:00 BST of opening two rounds and from 19:00 on Saturday and Sunday

Former US Open champions Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose will play together in the first two rounds of this year's event at Winged Foot in New York.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who won in 2011, and England's 2013 champion Rose start on the 10th in Thursday's first round with Adam Scott at 13:07 BST.

Three-time winner Tiger Woods is out at the same time with Collin Morikawa, who won last month's US PGA Championship.

Defending champion Gary Woodland plays with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry.

They are joined, as tradition dictates, by 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and the trio head out at 18:05.

World number one Dustin Johnson, who is in a rich vein of form having won the FedEx Cup earlier this month, is in one of the later marquee groups. The 2016 US Open champion tees off at 18:16 with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, who finished joint second two years ago at Shinnecock Hills, is also out at 18:16, starting on the 10th tee.

Six-time US Open runner-up Phil Mickelson begins his latest quest for the solitary major he needs to complete the grand slam at 18:27.

The 50-year-old was in touching distance when Winged Foot's West Course last hosted the US Open in 2004 - but a double-bogey at the last left him calling himself "an idiot" as Geoff Ogilvy won the title.

Brooks Koepka, winner in 2017 and 2018, misses out through injury.

The US Open is the second men's major of 2020 and has been moved back from its usual spot in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Masters will take place from 12-15 November at Augusta National but July's Open Championship was cancelled.

US Open tee-times (all BST)

Round one - Thursday, 17 September (* denotes amateur)

11:50 Curtis Luck (Aus), Brandon Wu (US), Ryan Fox (NZ)

12:01 Joel Dahmen (US), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), JT Poston (US)

12:12 Chez Reavie (US), Sung Kang (Kor), Kevin Streelman (US)

12:23 Kevin Na (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12:34 Brendon Todd (US), Harris English (US), Davis Thompson* (US)

12:45 Paul Waring (Eng), Victor Perez (Fra), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA)

12:56 Patrick Reed (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jordan Spieth (US)

13:07 Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US), Tiger Woods (US)

13:18 Matt Kuchar (US), Lucas Glover (US), Graeme McDowell (NI)

13:29 Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Charles Howell III (US), Max Homa (US)

13:40 Kurt Kitayama (US), Robert Macintyre (Sco), Sandy Scott* (Sco)

17:21 Adam Long (US), Eduard Rousaud* (Spa), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)

17:32 Lukas Michel* (Aus), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Matt Jones (Aus)

17:43 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Ryan Palmer (US), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

17:54 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Sungjae Im (Kor), Cameron Champ (US)

18:05 Gary Woodland (US), Andy Ogletree* US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

18:16 Dustin Johnson (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Tony Finau (US)

13:27 Phil Mickelson (US), Paul Casey (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)

18:38 Rickie Fowler (US), Matthew Wolff (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

18:49 Davis Riley (US), Romain Langasque (Fra), Will Zalatoris (US)

19:00 Matthias Schwab (Aut), Cole Hammer* (US), Alex Noren (Swe)

19:11 Paul Barjon (Fra), Connor Syme (Sco), Marty Jertson (US)

Starting at hole 10

11:50 Greyson Sigg (US), Daniel Balin (US), JC Ritchie (SA)

12:01 Ricky Castillo* (US), Brian Harman (US), Andy Sullivan (Eng)

12:12 Tom Lewis (Eng), Preston Summerhays* (US), Jason Kokrak (US)

12:23 Jimmy Walker (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), John Augenstein* (US)

12:34 Tyler Duncan (US), Thomas Detry (Bel), Erik Van Rooyen (SA)

12:45 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng)

12:56 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson (US), Jason Day (Aus)

13:07 Rory McIlroy (NI), Adam Scott (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

13:18 Ian Poulter (Eng), Patrick Cantlay (US), Steve Stricker (US)

13:29 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Adam Hadwin (Can), Corey Conners (Can)

13:40 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Chun Ant Yu* (Tpe), Justin Harding (SA)

13:51 Dan McCarthy (US), Scott Hend (Aus), Ryan Vermeer (US)

17:10 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Richy Werenski (US), Renato Paratore (Ita)

17:21 Jim Herman (US), John Pak* (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

17:32 Michael Thompson (US), Andrew Putnam (US), Chesson Hadley (US)

17:43 Marc Leishman (Aus), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Cameron Smith (Aus)

17:54 Lee Westwood (Eng), James Sugrue* (Ire), Bubba Watson (US)

18:05 Daniel Berger (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Branden Grace (SA)

18:16 Kevin Kisner (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

18:27 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Zach Johnson (US), Keegan Bradley (US)

18:38 Xander Schauffele (US), Billy Horschel (US), Brandt Snedeker (US)

18:49 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Takumi Kanaya* (Jpn)

19:00 Danny Lee (NZ), Mark Hubbard (US), Lanto Griffin (US)

19:11 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Lee Hodges (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa)