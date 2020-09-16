Amy Boulden was 2014 rookie of the year

Amy Boulden was delighted after fulfilling the "dream" of winning her first professional title.

The 27-year-old held her nerve to finish strongly and take the Swiss Ladies Open by three shots and claim a debut Ladies European Tour win.

A final round 64, eight-under-par for the day, saw her finish on 17 under.

"It's something you always dream of as a little girl and when you turn professional what you want to play for is that winning moment," she said.

"I was really lucky that all my friends were around as well - although unfortunately I didn't have any family there - but it was really nice to share that moment with my friends, who all came running onto the green with the champagne."

The Welsh golfer was the 2014 rookie of the year, but her form dipped after that early promise, playing on the Symetra Tour and failing to keep her Ladies European Tour card.

But the Llandudno native's victory at Qualifying School at La Manga Club in Spain last January saw her regain her card, a success capped by this week's triumph in Holzhausern.

"It's been a long time coming, I've felt I've been through such a rough time after my first year on tour, struggled with my golf and lost my way a little bit," she said.

"So I made the decision to go back to Q-School to try and get my card back and that's when I started to see a little bit of light.

"I ended up winning that tour school, got my full status back and that's when I really thought that was the most pressure I'd been under for such a long time in a golf tournament, so it was really nice to see my golf show through that week."

Having broken her duck with that title, Boulden now hopes to go from strength to strength with playing in a Solheim Cup one day "on my goal list".