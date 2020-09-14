Last updated on .From the section Golf

Maguire went into the ANA Inspiration outside the world's top 200

Leona Maguire has climbed 49 places in the world rankings after her strong performance at the ANA Inspiration.

The Cavan golfer's rise has seen her break into the top 200 to 168th position, the second biggest leap of any of the top 250 players.

That has moved her above Jordanstown's Stephanie Meadow, who has jumped two spots to 175th.

Maguire finished in a share of 18th place at the second women's major of the season at the weekend.

She started Sunday's final day on three-under and did not drop a stroke during her three-under-par round in California.

Meadow was only one behind Maguire before play on Sunday, but a closing 76 left her on two over par and in a share of 51st.