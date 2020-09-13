Last updated on .From the section Golf

ANA Inspiration - final leaderboard -15 B Henderson (Can), N Korda (US), M Lee (Kor); -13 L Thompson (US); -12 S Lewis (US); -10 L Ko (NZ) Selected: -9 M Reid (Eng); -8 D Kang (US); -1 G Hall (Eng); +1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +2 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

South Korea's Mirim Lee won her first major title at the ANA Inspiration after a three-way play-off.

The 29-year-old beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson - who had tied for the lead after the third round - with a birdie on the first extra hole.

She shot a five-under-par 67 in the final round, including three chip-ins and an eagle on the 18th, to tie on 15 under during regulation play.

"I just told myself to finish this quickly," she said.

Victory marks world number 94 Lee's fourth LPGA title and her first since 2017.

Her previous best finish at a major came at the 2016 British Open when she tied for second.

Lee had been two shots off the pace at the start of Sunday's final round in California, tied for third with Lexi Thompson and Katherine Kirk behind American Korda and Canada's Henderson.

Korda had led from the first round and hit six birdies in her final round but none came on her last four holes - including missing a putt to win it on the last.

England's Mel Reid finished tied for seventh on nine under - her best finish at the event - while Georgia Hall was back on one under.