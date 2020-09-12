Last updated on .From the section Golf

Amy Boulden was rookie of the year on the European Tour in 2014

Amy Boulden clinched the first Ladies European Tour title of her career thanks to a brilliant 64 at the Swiss Ladies Open.

Wales' Boulden, 27, trailed Sanna Nuutinen by a shot going into the final day of the three-round tournament.

But her eight-under round saw her finish on 17 under, three shots clear of Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou.

Boulden regained her place on the European Tour in January with victory at qualifying school.

Finland's Nuutinen shot a final-round 70 to finish tied third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen and Switzerland's Kim Metraux at the Golfpark Holzhausern.