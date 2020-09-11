Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda's best finish at a major was third at the 2019 Women's PGA Championship

ANA Inspiration - second-round leaderboard -11 N Korda (US); -9 M Lee (Kor); -7 L Thompson (US), N Koerstz Madsen (Den); -6 K Tan (Mas), I G Chun (Kor) Selected:-5 M Reid (Eng), D Kang (US); -4 G Hall (Eng); -3 S Meadow (NI); Level J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

World number three Nelly Korda extended her lead to two shots as England's Mel Reid and Georgia Hall fell behind after the ANA Inspiration's second round.

Korda, 22, is seeking her first major title and leads on 11 under after a five-under 67 at Mission Hills.

The American is two shots ahead of Korea's Mirim Lee, who shot 65 in the second women's major of the year.

Reid is on five under - six shots behind Korda - after a two-under 70, with Hall on four under after a 71.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is one further back after a one-under 71 on the Dinah Shore course in Rancho Mirage, California.

Australian amateur Gabriela Ruffels, who switched from tennis to golf in 2015, made the cut at a major for the first time and is six shots behind Korda.

England's Charlotte Thomas and Bronte Law did not make it to the weekend while Korda's older sister Jessica also missed the cut.

Korda sank a 20ft putt on the second and a 25ft putt on the third as she made five birdies and stayed bogey free.

"I did not know what I was doing on those two holes," Korda said. "My caddie Jason just said, 'okay, take a deep breath right now', so I was happy those two went in.

"Golf is just all about momentum, so you roll one in here and there and it just makes it a lot easier."