Padraig Harrington won the Irish Open in a play-off at Adare Manor in 2007

Padraig Harrington will make his first competitive appearance in nearly seven months when he tees up in the Irish Open at Galgorm later this month.

The three-time major winner from Dublin is targeting a second Irish Open win on his return after the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It has been a long time off for me so I'm not sure what to expect, but I'm excited to get the competitive juices flowing again," said the 49-year-old.

The news comes a day after Graeme McDowell pulled out of the event.

The former US Open winner has instead opted to defend a PGA Tour title in the Dominican Republic when the Irish Open takes place on 24-27 September.

Open champion Shane Lowry has confirmed his entry and is now joined by Harrington, who was due to be captaining Europe in the Ryder Cup on the same week before it fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to competitive golf at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open," he Harrington.

"It's obviously a tournament which holds a very special place in my heart and I guess it's a nice coincidence that it falls on the week that was originally scheduled for The 2020 Ryder Cup.

"Hopefully I can put on a good performance for all the viewers watching on television."