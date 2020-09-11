Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow was among the late starters in California

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is four shots off the lead in the ANA Inspiration after a two-under-par first round.

The Jordanstown native made a strong start and is tied in 19th place.

Cavan's Leona Maguire is three behind Meadow on one over, while County Down golfer Olivia Mehaffey is four further back on five over.

Nelly Korda of America is the leader in California after day one of the second women's major of the year.

More to follow.