Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jonathan Caldwell regained his European Tour card after a 10-year gap last November

Jonathan Caldwell lies fourth in the Portugal Master after carding seven birdies in an impressive first round at the Portugal Masters. .

A bogey at the seventh was the only blemish in a six-under-par 65 for the Clandeboye man, who is 136th in the Race to Dubai.

Scotland's Liam Johnston fired a superb 61 to lead by one at Vilamoura.

Ardglass player Cormac Sharvin opened with a 70 and one better than Dubliner Gavin Moynihan.