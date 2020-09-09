Jonathan Caldwell: NI player in contention after opening 65 in Portugal
Jonathan Caldwell lies fourth in the Portugal Master after carding seven birdies in an impressive first round at the Portugal Masters. .
A bogey at the seventh was the only blemish in a six-under-par 65 for the Clandeboye man, who is 136th in the Race to Dubai.
Scotland's Liam Johnston fired a superb 61 to lead by one at Vilamoura.
Ardglass player Cormac Sharvin opened with a 70 and one better than Dubliner Gavin Moynihan.