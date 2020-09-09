US Open: Brooks Koepka pulls out because of injury
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has pulled out of the forthcoming US Open because of injury.
The 30-year-old began 2020 as world number one but has slipped to number eight having had hip and knee problems all season.
"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's US Open," he said on Twitter.
"I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."
The US Open takes place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York from 17 September.
