Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has pulled out of the forthcoming US Open because of injury.

The 30-year-old began 2020 as world number one but has slipped to number eight having had hip and knee problems all season.

"Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's US Open," he said on Twitter. external-link

"I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon."

The US Open takes place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York from 17 September.

