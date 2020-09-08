Last updated on .From the section Golf

Shane Lowry says he is "looking forward to getting back home" as he was confirmed as part of the field for this month's Irish Open at Galgorm.

Lowry, 33, tasted major success at the Open Championship in his last event on Irish soil, 14 months ago at Royal Portrush.

The rescheduled Irish Open will be held from 24-27 September.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back home to play the Irish Open," said Lowry on Tuesday.

He added: "As a proud Irishman, this event means a lot to me and is always one of the most important tournaments on my schedule each year."

This year's Irish Open was originally scheduled for Mount Juliet in Kilkenny in May but fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alternative venue

The Irish government's Covid-19 restrictions led to the Galgorm Castle course venue being confirmed as the new host.

It is the fourth time Northern Ireland has staged the tournament since 2012, with the Ballymena venue following in the footsteps of Royal Portrush, Royal County Down and Portstewart Golf Club.

In August, Lowry expressed his desire to play in the Irish Open but admitted that he was continuing to monitor the Covid-19 situation.

Shane Lowry will hold on to the Claret Jug for year longer after the 2020 Open was called off

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm, however, have decided to skip the event with the pair planning to stay in the United States for the remainder of the golfing calendar with the US Open taking place at New York's Winged Foot the week prior to the Irish Open.

Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009. The Offaly native's appearance at Galgorm will mark his first event in Europe since the Turkish Airlines Open in November.

"Obviously I was really looking forward to playing in front of our home fans as the Open Champion this year, which would have been really special, but sadly it's not to be," said Lowry.