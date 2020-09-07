Tour Championship: Dustin Johnson clinches FedEx Cup title with Tour Championship win

Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson began the week on 10 under as the Tour Championship's top-ranked player
Tour Championship final-round leaderboard (US unless stated)
-21 D Johnson; -18 X Schauffele, J Thomas; -17 J Rahm (Spa); -14 S Scheffler; -13 C Morikawa; -12 T Hatton (Eng); -11 R McIlroy (NI), P Reed, S Munoz (Col)

World number one Dustin Johnson claimed a three-shot victory at the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

The American, 36, held a five-stroke lead heading into Monday's final round at East Lake and carded a two-under 68 to claim the $15m FedEx Cup jackpot.

It is a first FedEx Cup title for Johnson, who squandered a chance to win on the final round four years ago.

Compatriots Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele each carded a final-round 66 to finish tied for second on 18 under.

Johnson told the Golf Channel: "This is a difficult golf course so no lead is really safe. I knew I was going to have to come out and play really well.

"I got off to a really good start, missed a couple of putts on the back side but hit the fairways when I needed to coming down the stretch. The guys gave me a good fight today.

"I wanted to be a FedEx Cup champion, it's something in my career I would like to be and I'm very proud of the way I've played, especially over the last four tournaments."

