Connor Syme won his maiden European Tour title last year

Connor Syme hopes to get his "foot in the door" when he takes part in his first US Open this week.

The Scottish golfer, 25, finished tied for eighth at the recent Andalucia Masters - his third successive top-10 finish on the European Tour.

This year's US Open starts at Winged Foot in New York state on Thursday.

"It will be another etch that I am trying to add to my career, if you like," Syme, who turned professional in 2017, told BBC Scotland.

"Trying to win these sort of events in the future is going to be a goal but you have got to get your foot in the door and try and play in them as a start."

Syme's major experience is limited to The Open, where he failed to make the cut in 2017 and last year.

However, he is looking forward to testing himself against some of the world's best in the United States.

"Trying to play all 72 holes is the number one goal, and trying to take from there," he said.

'If I can play solid, you just never know. I really have got no idea what to expect."