Leader Dustin Johnson and Daniel Berger went round in six-under during the third round in Atlanta

Tour Championship third-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -19 D Johnson; -14 X Schauffele, J Thomas; -13 J Rahm (Spa); -12 C Morikawa; -10 D Berger, S Im (Kor); -9 S Scheffler; -8 R McIlroy (NI), B Todd, T Hatton (Eng)

World number one Dustin Johnson built a healthy five-shot lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

The American was a shot clear of Sungjae Im overnight but fired a six-under 64 during the third round, including seven birdies.

Xander Schauffele, after a round of 67, is tied for second place with Justin Thomas, who claimed a four-under 66.

Spain's Jon Rahm also shot a 66 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy went round in level par to stay on eight under, 11 shots off the lead, where he was joined by England's Tyrell Hatton after a one-over 71.

Like the leader, Daniel Berger shot a 64 to climb into the top 10, two shots behind US PGA winner Collin Morikawa who is in fifth place after his 67.

How the Tour Championship works

Players at the event are handicapped based on FedEx Cup points earned during the season and the top 30 in the rankings contend the Tour Championship.

The top-ranked player begins the 72-hole tournament on 10 under par, while the second seed starts on eight under.

The third seed tees off at seven under and so on down to the fifth seed at five under. Seeds 6-10 begin at −4; seeds 11-15 begin at −3; and so on, down to seeds 26-30, who will start at level par.