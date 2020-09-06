Andalucia Masters: John Catlin wins first European title as Martin Kaymer misses out

John Catlin
Catlin apologised in August for breaching European Tour coronavirus guidelines, leading to him being disqualified from the English Championship at Hanbury Manor
Andaluica Masters final leaderboard
+2 J Catlin (US); +3 M Kaymer (Ger); +4 W Besseling (Ned), A Rozner (Fra), J Harding (SA); +5 W Nienaber (SA), G Migliozzi (Ita).

American John Catlin won his first European Tour event in the Andalucia Masters as Martin Kaymer missed the chance to end his six-year title drought.

Kaymer missed close-range birdie chances on the 16th and 17th at Valderrama and then bogeyed the 18th.

His playing partner Catlin did not make a single birdie in the final round but secured a one-shot victory on Sunday.

"The nerves were going nuts the whole round," Catlin said.

"This is a very difficult golf course, the greens were firm and fast and the wind was no easier than it had been the previous three days.

"I don't think it's quite sunk in that I've finally actually won but that was my goal at the start of 2019 - to win on the European Tour - so to have actually accomplished that is pretty hard to put into words."

